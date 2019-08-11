Apple’s Triple Camera Design said to be the ‘iPhone 11 Pro’

It has long been rumoured that as part of the new upcoming range of iPhone releases due for later this year that at least one of them would feature a triple camera design. These rumours initially started last January with the concept of a ‘3D camera’ discussed. These became more substantive with the leak of images showing a ‘prototype’ last March.

In a report via MacRumours, however, a source (who has been very accurate with their iPhone announcements in the past) has said that the upcoming triple camera design will be designed the ‘iPhone 11 Pro’.

Apple’s Triple Camera Release said to be Called the ‘iPhone 11 Pro’

Now, there is always more than a little curiosity surrounding the next iPhone release. Despite that, however, the most recent model releases have been met far more tepidly by the community. While popularity did increase with the release of the iPhone X, queues for the 8 were (by usual standards) pathetically small.

So, what is important about this phone? Well, put simply, Apple is really pushing the boat out with its camera technology. With 3 cameras installed, each will take a picture that will then (in theory) use AI to compose the most perfect singular image. As such, if you regularly use your phone for pictures, this is going to represent (again, in theory) one of the most powerful portable devices around. Well, outside of the realms of professional cameras costing several thousands of dollars.

“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019

What Do We Think?

This leak source has proven very reliable in the past. ‘CoinX’ did, after all, successfully predict the entire line up name for the prior iPhone range and, as such, although ‘Pro’ might sound like a lazy stab in the dark, we’re betting that it’s probably right.

With the brand new iPhones expected to release in the next 2-3 months, however, we surely don’t have long before we find out for certain!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting one of the new iPhones? What do you think about this ‘Pro’ name? – Let us know in the comments!