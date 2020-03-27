Apple iPhone 12 PCB Supplier Denies Delay Request

It’s pretty clear that the Coronavirus is having a pretty significant impact on technology companies around the world. With us already expecting to see various products being delayed, however, there have been many rumors recently that Apple was contacting suppliers in an effort to ‘slow down’ supply lines for their iPhone 12. Specifically, in anticipation of plans to push its release back a couple of months.

In a report via MacRumors, however, the PCB manufacturer has confirmed that this is (at least to their knowledge) not the case! The iPhone 12 launch is still entirely on track!

Apple iPhone 12 is (Apparently) Not Getting Delayed!

With the iPhone expected to release around Q3 this year, the rumor mill was suggesting that Apple was contacting a number of hardware manufacturers specifically asking if it would be possible to push back or delay production of its key components. Why? Well, with the current Coronavirus concerns, distribution and logistics are clearly being affected by this.

With Apple’s Taiwanese PCB manufacturer denying this request, however, it seems pretty clear that, at least on this level of the design, Apple is still planning to stick with its original planned launch.

What Do We Think?

Is it entirely possible that the iPhone 12 will be delayed. We are, after all, still in what could easily be called the ‘early stages’ of the COVID-19 outbreak. As such, we have no idea how things might present themselves next week, let alone in 6 months’ time. It is, quite frankly, a very fluid position we find ourselves in.

We can, however, expect much speculation over launch dates for not just this, but pretty much every major tech product planned for 2020. This, incidentally, also includes things such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What do you think? Will Apple delay the release of the iPhone 12? If so, do you still think 2020 is a realistic proposition? – Let us know in the comments!