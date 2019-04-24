Apple Is Likely to Release Two New Airpods Before the End of 2019

Featuring a New Design and a Refreshed Model

Apple just recently launched their second generation AirPods, but it appears that their 3rd generation model is arriving sooner than expected. According to DigiTimes, this upcoming AirPods 3 will finally have active noise-cancelling features.

This new model will apparently sport a new look, most likely being larger than existing AirPods. That is because active noise-cancellation uses up additional battery power plus hardware to function.

In addition, Apple reportedly has plans to refresh the existing 2nd Gen AirPods as well. While it may not sport the ANC feature, the company is supposedly working on making it water resistant.

When Will These New Apple AirPods Arrive?

According to DigiTimes, Apple is aiming for a Q4 2019 launch. If not, a Q1 2020 is not out of the question as well. Apple is likely to keep the price point the same for the refreshed model. Meanwhile, the new ANC model will be a tier higher.

With the company changing how AirPods are manufactured (moving to a system-in-package design), the improved yield rates effectively lowers the production cost. So they are able to maintain the price. What is not clear however, is if both the $159 (without charging case) or the $199 (with charging case) will retain their price.