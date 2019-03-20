New Apple AirPods Have Longer Battery Life

2nd Gen AirPods are Finally Here

After months of rumours and speculation, Apple is finally ready to launch their 2nd generation AirPods. CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a teaser photo once again on his personal account. The same way he did with the new iPad announcements.

Just as rumoured, the new AirPods can just say “Hey Siri” to initiate commands without any physical input from the user. This feature was discovered by 9to5 Mac buried in the iOS beta 12.2 a few months ago. Now, the iPhone can stay in your pocket and as long as it is paired properly, you should be good to go.

This hands-free feature is largely due to the new Apple-designed H1 chip. Which also significantly improves battery performance and improves connect times. Users with an Apple watch will also apparently notice a huge improvement in synchronization and faster switching between iOS devices.

How Much are These New Apple AirPods?

The version using traditional charging starts at £159, while the version with the wireless case charging option costs £199. If you just wish to purchase the new second generation case, then it will cost £79. Apple also now offers personal engraving with each purchase for free.