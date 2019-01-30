Apple May Be About To Drop iPhone Prices

Apple May Be Set To Drop Their Prices!

2019 has, so far, not been particularly good for Apple. Having recently confirmed long-held rumours that demand for their products was down, the company took a pretty hefty hit in the stock market and has struggled to recover since.

Rather amusingly, Apple did try to suggest that this was due to their inexpensive battery replacement scheme. A scheme which was, incidentally, founded on the discovery that the company was throttling older models.

In a report via the BBC, however, Apple might have a solution to the current downturn. The solution? Well, it might be as radical as dropping their prices!

What Blasphemy Is This?

It does sound crazy but Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that price drops can be expected, but primarily for the company to be more reactive to currency fluctuations. Well, that’s the excuse their giving at least.

Tim Cook has said: “What we have done in January in some locations and [for] some products is essentially absorb part or all of the foreign currency move as compared to last year.”

With products such as the iPhone X currently retailing for a price in the region of £999, it is, therefore, possible that we could see some pretty significant drops in the coming months. Perhaps not huge, but enough to maybe tempt people to make the upgrade.

What do you think? Do you think a price drop would help sales? – Let us know in the comments!