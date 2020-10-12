Apple Set to Launch First ARM-Powered MacBook

As a means of attempting to make their company more independent of other manufacturers, it was confirmed earlier this year that Apple was formally dropping Intel as the CPU provider for their MacBook/Mac products in favor of their own processor designs. Well, following that news, it seems things have been going very positively as in a report via TechPowerUp, Apple is reportedly set to confirm that their new MacBook design, expected to be released next month, will feature their ARM-powered processor.

Apple ARM-Powered MacBook

The development of their own-designed processors has reportedly been made hand in hand with the upcoming new version of their operating system. As such, it is believed that a number of significant optimizations have been made to ensure that this new CPU will not only be a huge success with consumers, but also that compared to older designs, it should be notably faster.

What Do We Think?

With the processor reportedly featuring a 12-core 5nm design, while offering a lot of performance potential, it is believed that a key aspect of the design has been based around energy efficiency and, let’s face it, even if you’re an ardent lover of Apple, you have to admit that their general reputation for battery life-spans isn’t great!

All going well though, if you are interested in getting one of their new MacBooks, it sounds like they’re going to be a significant cut above everything we’ve seen before!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!