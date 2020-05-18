Apple Starts Reopening its Stores – With Some Conditions

It’s been exactly 2 months now since Apple effectively ordered all of its physical store locations to be closed amid Coronavirus concerns. It seems, however, that with lockdown restrictions relaxing around the world, the tech giant is set (or at least preparing) to re-open its doors. Albeit, with some conditions for customers who actually want to get inside!

Apple to Start Reopening Stores

In a report via CNET, Apple has reportedly started the process of reopening its stores with around 100 locations set to start trading again in the next few days. There are, however, a few conditions that’ll have to be met if you actually want to get inside though.

Firstly, all customers will be required to wear a face mask. Nothing particularly surprising there, right? Well, in addition to this, they will also have to undergo a temperature check at the entrance and if the results are too high, you can’t come in!

What Do We Think?

Before you go rushing off to your nearest Apple location, we should note that it is believed that this ‘reopening’ (believed to initially be 100 stores) will primarily be held in China and, to a lesser extent, America. European countries are still mostly held under whatever restrictions their governments have in place and Apple is clearly not in a position to ‘overrule’ them.

If you have been somewhat desperate to visit your local Genius Bar, however, then this clearly indicates that (with a little checking) Apple is open to the proposition of cracking their store doors open a little!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!