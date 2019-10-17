Arctic Launches Their Freezer 50 Threadripper Cooler

With the upcoming release of the 3rd-generation AMD Threadripper processors, you might be eying one up as part of your next HEDT build. As this is going to be a pretty hefty processor (with a reported TDP as high as 280w) you’re clearly going to need a pretty hefty cooler to keep it running nicely.

Well, in anticipation of their launch, Arctic has come out of the gates early by formally announcing their Freezer 50 TR high-performance air cooler.

Arctic Freezer 50 TR

The Arctic Freezer 50 TR has been specifically designed for AMD Threadripper processors and, in terms of functionality and performance, packs some impressive features. We have to admit that the ‘slot in’ central fan design already gets a pretty big thumbs up from us!

With thirteen autonomously controllable addressable RGB LEDs, however, this is definitely also a solid option for those looking for that impressive level of eye-candy.

Specifications

High static pressure for increased cooling performance

Broad RPM range

Lower power consumption

Less vibration

Extended life span

High-quality bearing

PWM for synchronous fan/pump control

8 pipes leading to the radiator

What Does Arctic Have To Say?

“The ARCTIC Freezer 50 TR is a dual-tower CPU cooler with two P-series fans in push-pull configuration. It is an extremely powerful cooling solution for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU, capable of efficiently and quietly cooling CPUs of 32 cores and beyond. The Freezer 50 TR is also ARCTIC’s first CPU cooler equipped with fully addressable RGB, granting you totally customisable illumination and unique colour combinations for your PC.”

When Is It Out & How Much Does It Cost?

The Arctic Freezer 50 TR will, of course, work with older Threadripper platforms and, as such, it is currently available to buy right now! – With a price of around £59.99 ($69.99) as well, it’s certainly a solid option on the price front!

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

