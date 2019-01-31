Asetek Launches 690PLX-PN AIO for Intel Xeon W-3175X CPU

500W TDP All-in-One Liquid Cooling

Intel recently launched their Xeon W-3175X CPU with 28-cores/56-threads. Best of all, since it is an “X” processor, it has an unlocked multiplier making it overclockable.

Although that sounds good, the new Xeon CPU already has a 255W TDP rating at default 3.1GHz clocks. Add overclocking into the mix and you get considerable heat throttling. You will need a motherboard with a powerful VRM design plus a cooling solution that is up to the task.

This is where Asetek comes in with their new 690PLX-PN. It is a self-contained all-in-one liquid cooling system built specifically for the Xeon W-3175X. It has a 500W TDP cooling capacity and uses a 360mm copper radiator. Since it is an all-in-one unit, it already has a coolant inside and is ready to use. Asetek even has the three 120mm fans mounted already.

The integrated pump is using Asetek’s Gen6 design, mounted on a large copper cold plate. There is no separate retention ring required since it only fits LGA3647 socket CPUs.

How Much is the Asetek 690PLX-PN?

The 690PLX-PN AIO is now available for $399 USD via Asetek’s Web Store directly. At this time however, it is only available within the US. Each 690PLX-PN comes with a 2-year warranty.