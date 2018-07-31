ASRock Announces Five New B450 Chipset Motherboards

Affordable ASRock Motherboards for Ryzen CPUs

Now that the embargo has lifted around AMD‘s B450 chipset, manufacturers have officially launch their line. For ASRock, two of their boards were listed early in NewEgg two weeks ago. Now they have announced three more, putting their total number of B450 motherboards to five.

The first two leaked were the mini-ITX Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/AC and the micro-ATX B450M-HDV AM4 motherboard. In addition, ASRock also has another micro-ATX called the B450M Pro4, as well as two ATX sized B450 Pro4 and Fatal1ty B450 Gaming K4.

What Features Can Users Expect from ASRock B450 Motherboards?

Although the features varies with each board, they all have USB 3.1 Gen 2 support with Type-A and Type-C options. The only exception being the B450M-HDV, which is the lowest priced option at only $69.99 USD.

All boards also have an ultra m.2 slot supporting NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 storage. This includes the Fatal1ty B450 Gaming ITX/AC, despite its small size. It simply puts the m.2 slot at the back of the motherboard. Although the flagship ATX Fatal1ty B450 Gaming K4 has the advantage of having two ultra M.2 slots.

How Much Are These Motherboards?

The B450M-HDV is available for $69.99 USD, while the second most affordable is the B450M Pro 4 for $79.99 USD. The ATX sized B450 PRO4 costs $89.99 USD while the ATX B450 Gaming K4 costs $99.99 USD. The highest priced option is the mini-ITX Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/AC for $129.99 USD.