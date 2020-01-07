ASRock Launches its 5600 XT Phantom & Challenger GPUs

Late last night, AMD dropped the (entirely not-surprising) news that the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card was on the way. While we had seen various leaks from AIB partners in the weeks leading up to CES 2020, it seems that ASRock is amongst the first, following this announcement, to formally reveal their designs from the upcoming GPU.

ASRock AMD Radeon 5600 XT Graphics Cards

In announcing the launch of their graphics card range, ASRock has said:

“ASRock is pleased to announce the brand-new Radeon™ RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger series graphics cards. Including the triple-fan Radeon™ RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC, the dual-fan Radeon™ RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC, and the dual-fan Radeon™ RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC graphics cards. They use AMD 7nm Radeon™ RX 5600 XT GPUs, with 6GB 192-bit GDDR6 video memory, plus support for the PCI Express® 4.0 bus standard, as well as the latest thermal design and excellent default GPU/VRAM clock settings, making ASRock’s Phantom Gaming & Challenger series product lines more complete, and providing gamers an excellent 1080p gaming experience. The launch of the new Radeon™ RX 5600 XT series graphics cards greatly enriches the ASRock graphics card product line. With their excellent default GPU clock settings, they deliver powerful 1080p gaming performance to users. Complemented by outstanding design, excellent stability, and an extensive set of features. These capabilities help ASRock’s Radeon™ RX 5600 XT series graphics cards provide an excellent 1080p gaming experience to satisfy all customers’ needs and become the premium choices in the market”

Where Can I Learn More?

With an expected release date of January 21st, if you want to learn more about these graphics cards and their respective specifications, you can check out the following links.

Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC – Click the link here!

Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC – Click the link here!

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC – Click the link here!

What do you think? Are you interested in the new AMD Radeon 5600 XT? If so, which AIB partner will you be picking? – Let us know in the comments!