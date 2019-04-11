ASRock Launches Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard

Is This ASRock’s Answer to ASUS TUF Motherboards?

ASRock is extending their new Steel Legend motherboard series to finally include a Z390 chipset model. The two initial launches for this line were initially AMD AM4 motherboards using the B450 chipset. Now those with Intel 8th Gen and 9th Gen CPUs have another option.

As the name suggests, ASRock markets the Steel Legend line as their answer to ASUS’ TUF brand. The board even features Nichicon 12K black capacitors as well as 60A inductors for longer lifespan and durability.

The Z390 Steel Legend has two full coverage M.2 heatsinks, and both analog and digital RGB LED headers. It also has a Key-E M.2 for WiFi card expansion as well as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C. Wired networking connectivity uses an Intel i219V chip, while the audio subsystem uses a Realtek ALC1200 HD audio codec.

How Much is the Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard?

ASRock did not reveal any pricing information at this time. Although, expect it to cost more than their existing Z390 Extreme 4 series boards.

In terms of where it slots in their exising product line, it is in between the high-end Taichi and their Extreme mainstream line.

For more information, visit the official product page.