ASRock Launches Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard

/ 29 mins ago
ASRock Launches Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard

Is This ASRock’s Answer to ASUS TUF Motherboards?

ASRock is extending their new Steel Legend motherboard series to finally include a Z390 chipset model. The two initial launches for this line were initially AMD AM4 motherboards using the B450 chipset. Now those with Intel 8th Gen and 9th Gen CPUs have another option.

ASRock Launches Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard

As the name suggests, ASRock markets the Steel Legend line as their answer to ASUS’ TUF brand. The board even features Nichicon 12K black capacitors as well as 60A inductors for longer lifespan and durability.

The Z390 Steel Legend has two full coverage M.2 heatsinks, and both analog and digital RGB LED headers. It also has a Key-E M.2 for WiFi card expansion as well as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C. Wired networking connectivity uses an Intel i219V chip, while the audio subsystem uses a Realtek ALC1200 HD audio codec.

ASRock Launches Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard

How Much is the Z390 Steel Legend Motherboard?

ASRock did not reveal any pricing information at this time. Although, expect it to cost more than their existing Z390 Extreme 4 series boards.

In terms of where it slots in their exising product line, it is in between the high-end Taichi and their Extreme mainstream line.

For more information, visit the official product page.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!