ASRock Look To Replace Fatal1ty With Phantom Gaming Brand

ASRock Look To Replace Fatal1ty With Phantom Gaming

Earlier this year, we saw ASRock introduce the ‘Phantom Gaming’ brand with their line of AMD Radeon 5XX graphics cards. At the time it was thought that this branding was solely going to be for these GPUs. It seems though that they now have much bigger plans for this branding.

In a report via VideocardZ ASRock is planning on releasing a whole new line of motherboards featuring the Phantom Gaming name. The intention of it is to replace the Fatal1ty line.

Fatal1ty!

We are pretty big fans of the Fatal1ty motherboards and indeed, we’re not the only ones either. The high-end brand was highly praised by nearly all quarters. It seems though that ASRock think that the name has had it’s run and as such will be looking to replace a line line of boards under their Phantom Gaming umbrella.

The new boards (of the Z390 range) will include;

Phantom Gaming 9

Phantom Gaming SLI/ac

Z390M-ITXac

Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac

Gaming K6

Gaming-ITXac

Master SLI/ac

Pro4

Taichi Ultimate

Taichi

Z390M Pro4

Z390M-STX MXM

What Do We Think?

It’s not unusual these days to see manufacturers going for single branded lines. We’ve already seen similar moves from Gigabyte and MSI. As far as we’re concerned though, as long as the new Phantom Gaming motherboards keep up the excellent standards set by the Fatal1ty range, we won’t have any problems at all!

What do you think? Surprised at the branding change? – Let us know in the comments!