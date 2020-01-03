ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming Image Leaks

Based on the level of rumours, it seems more than likely that the formal announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT can only be just around the corner. With CES 2020 being just 3 days away, it does seem to be the most likely time for launch.

In a report via Videocardz, however, if you’re looking to get an idea as to what they will at least look like, then a leak of the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming has given us our first opportunity. You can check it out in the picture below!

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming

So, we have our first semi-confirmed look at one of the upcoming AIB partner AMD 5600 XT graphics cards. Looking at this GPU specifically, it does seem to be one of the most aesthetically elaborate ‘Phantom’ releases to date. And, most notably, the first that I’m aware of to carry a triple-fan design. Something that wasn’t necessarily expected from the 5600 XT range.

Sadly, at the time of writing exact specifications are not yet known about the graphics card. It does, however, seem to confirm that these will be released in 6GB varients and will feature 3 DisplayPort and 1 HMDI connector.

When Will It Be Announced?

With CES 2020 set to start on January 6th, AMD is known to be using the event to launch or reveal a key number of new products. A solid indication of this is the fact that CEO Dr Lisa Su is going to not only be attending but will be making the keynote address. It, therefore, seems likely that ASRock (and other AIB partners) will be set to launch their GPUs at this show.

We are, of course, already packed and ready for the show. So rest assured we’ll be bringing you the latest news direct from the showroom floor. So be sure to keep checking our website and social media during the event!

For the moment though, we at least have this ASRock 5600 XT to mull over.

