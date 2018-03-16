ASROCK Release Teasers For Their First Ever Graphics Card

ASRock Tease Us With Images of their upcoming Graphics card

In the PC component world, ASRock is largely known for producing motherboards and there’s a good reason for that, they do it well. It was therefore met with a lot of excitement when earlier this week we reported how ASRock had struck a deal with computer giant AMD to license their Radeon products.

It seems, that the deal has now been cemented as ASRock has released their first teaser images for their upcoming ‘Phantom’ graphics card range.

What do we know about ‘Phantom’

Very little to be honest. In the above image, I’ll be honest enough to say that if it didn’t have the name written on it, I’d have assumed it was a Sapphire 480RX card. That being said though, having another major playing in the GPU work is exciting times.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that ASRock comes into this with a massive pedigree for product design. As above, they are for the moment primarily known for their motherboard designs, but having another hand in the GPU creation market could be a good thing for consumers.

Don’t expect prices to drop!

Just because the GPU market is soon to have another brand developing products, you still shouldn’t expect prices to come down. Cryptocurrency mining is still a major industry and that’s possibly why they want to get into it. It certainly wouldn’t be mad marketing to produce both motherboards and GPU’s. Particularly those designed to specifically work together.

In addition to this, HBM2 memory stock is still low and as such with demand high and supply low, prices are still, sadly for us, going up.

What do you think? Excited about this announcement? How major a player do you think they could be in the GPU world? – Let us know in the comments!

