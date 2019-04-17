Assassin’s Creed Unity is FREE to Keep for a Limited Time

In Honor of the Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration

Ubisoft is giving away a copy of their 2014 Assassin’s Creed game ‘Unity’ for PC. This installment of the Assassin’s Creed series is set in France and even features a fairly detailed version the famed Notre Dame cathedral.

After fires have destroyed part of the historic church however, Ubisoft wants to help in promoting the campaign projects which seek to restore the site. This is one way of doing that, and is also encouraging users to donate as they have. In fact, the company has is pledging €500,000 for the restoration costs.

Although I don’t even know if individual user donations are even necessary since the cause is being championed by the richest in France anyway. So far, just the three richest families alone have pledged $700M in restoration costs.

If you feel charitable however, you might want to donate to causes that the church is supposed to be championing, such as helping the poor. Besides, the Vatican is worth several billion anyway.

How Can I Claim my Free Copy of Assassin’s Creed Unity?

This promotion is limited to PC users with Ubisoft’s Uplay client installed. Simply follow this link and click on the PC download link at the bottom.

Like always, this promotion is only for a limited time. From April 17th at 10:00 am to April 25th at 03:00 am (your local time), users will be able to claim a copy. Although the window of claiming a copy is limited, once it is already tied to your Uplay account, the game is yours to keep forever.

Can My PC run Assassin’s Creed Unity?

The game was released back in 2014, so it is not particularly difficult on most 2019 gaming systems.

Nevertheless, here are the official system requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit operating system required)



Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit operating system required) Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz



Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz Memory: 6 GB RAM



6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (2 GB VRAM)



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (2 GB VRAM) Storage: 50 GB available space



50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers



DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers Additional Notes: Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse required, optional controller

Recommended Requirements