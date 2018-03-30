ASUS Announces Lyra Trio Mesh Wi-Fi System

ASUS is ready with a new product in their mesh Wi-Fi series on top of the Lyra and Lyra mini. The newest family member is the Lyra Trio which is a fitting name for the triangular shape.

The Lyra Trio is a dual-band, three-hub mesh Wi-Fi system designed to deliver fast, secure and easy Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the home. It features high-bandwidth 3×3 MIMO technology for faster hub-to-hub communication and a unique pyramid antenna design. The antenna transmits the Wi-Fi signal vertically as well as horizontally for better reception across floors, a common problem for many routers. Lyra Trio delivers AC1750 Wi-Fi speeds in single and multi-story homes of up to 500 square metre.

Wireless Networking

ASUS’ Lyra Trio’s key selling point is the ability to serve multi-story homes, even large ones. With three of these units, you’re able to cover up to 500 square metre homes. With such a coverage, dead spots should be a thing of the past. The mesh Wi-Fi system does this with AC1750 speeds which means that you’ll get up to 450 Mbit/s on the 2.4Ghz band and up to 1300 Mbit/s on the 5Ghz band.

The Lyra Trio is also has a 3×3 MIMO antenna design, provides an additional spatial stream compared to 2×2 mesh Wi-Fi systems. With an extra stream, the Lyra Trio can handle more network traffic simultaneously. This is particularly useful for households that have a lot of wireless devices. The 3×3 MIMO antenna design also aids the speed at which data can move from hub to hub.

Last, but certainly not least, the pyramid configuration transmits Wi-Fi signals vertically as well as horizontally. This is where the great multiple floor support comes into play. Getting the signals to multiple floors in your home can be tricky with traditional setups. The design also positions the antennas above the circuit board and angles them at 45 degrees to ensure minimal interference for the best possible Wi-Fi signal.

Security Features

Router Security is vital for multiple reasons. Not only is the router the gateway in and out of your home, it’s also a headless unit that you won’t access on a daily basis. Once it is set up and working as you want it to, most people forget all about their router.

ASUS added a one-click firmware update feature to the Lyra Trio. The system automatically receives firmware updates after which it lets you install the update with a single click. It can’t be much easier than that.

The AiProtection Classic cloud-based security was added to these devices too. You might know that feature from our ASUS router reviews as it isn’t new. The service is offered in conjunction with Trend Micro and it won’t cost you anything extra.

Trend Micro maintains a database of malicious sites and servers, enabling the router to quickly detect online

threats and block connections to these dangerous sources. All without any action by the users. This is particularly useful for devices that can’t run their own protection software, such as smart home devices.

You also get parental controls with the system. Those can be used to keep an eye on your children’s online behaviours and make sure they keep bedtimes and can’t access things they shouldn’t. But the system can also be used for more as limiting access based on time and locations isn’t just useful for your kids. Why have an open access to your network when you don’t need it? Let the router cut the connection when you aren’t using it anyway, such as during the night or when no one is at home.

Easy Setup with the Lyra Mobile App

The setup is also made easy with the mobile companion app. You can set up the system and control it without the need for a PC. On top of that, the app can instantly notify you if there’s something wrong with your network.

Specifications

4 Internal Antennas (3 x standard, 1 x Bluetooth)

Concurrent dual band: 1 x 5GHz / 1 x 2.4GHz

Wi-Fi data rate up to 450Mbps on 2.4GHz and up to 1300Mbps 5GHz

1 x Gigabit Port for either WAN or LAN connection and 1 x Gigabit Port for LAN connection

Network standards IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with IPv4 and IPv6 support

Package contents:

Lyra Trio hub(s)

Ethernet cable

Power adapter(s)

Quick start guide

Warranty card

Lyra Trio hub(s) Ethernet cable Power adapter(s) Quick start guide Warranty card Dimensions: 135.1 x 123.2 x 77.9mm (W x D x H)

Weight: 199g

Availability and Pricing

The new ASUS Lyra Trio will become available in the UK shortly. More information can be found on the official product page.