ASUS Introduces the ROG Strix Scar II GL704 Gaming Laptop

Mid-Range Gaming Laptop with a Larger Screen

Aside from launching their thinnest Zephyrus laptop yet, ASUS is also announcing the ROG Strix SCAR II GL704 notebook. The gaming laptop features a 17-inch screen with thin bezels, which makes it seem more like a typical 15.6″ laptop in size.

The notebook is styled in the typical ROG Strix fashion, having textured accents and a big ROG logo below the screen. The keyboard layout is full size with numpad, and is also backlit with RGB LED. These keys have 1.8mm of travel, providing some tactile typing and gaming for up to 20 million key presses.

There are actually a total of seven configurable RGB LED zones on-board. Four of which are on the keyboard, two being the light bar on the front edge, and lastly the ROG logo behind the screen.

What Kind of Hardware is the SCAR II Packing?

Aside from the aesthetics, the SCAR II GL704 comes with a Core i5-8300H or i7-8750H processor. These are 4C/8T and 6C/12T CPUs respectively, operating up to 4.1GHz. As for the GPU, ASUS uses an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5, so it is more than capable of handling the 1920 x 1080 display. Users can choose between either a standard 60Hz model, or one with 144Hz, both using AUO AHVA panels.

In terms of storage, It is configurable with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. Plus, users can opt to have an additional 1TB 5400rpm HDD or 1TB SSHD. In terms of connectivity, there is a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port and one USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A port. There is also an HDMI 2.0, as well as a mini-DP 1.2 for extending the display output externally.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL704?

ASUS did not reveal official pricing yet, but will be launching the product next month in September.