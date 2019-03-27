ASUS Laptops Leak Confirms AMD Ryzen 3000 Processors

ASUS ROG & TUF To Feature 3rd-Gen Ryzen Processor

While Intel might have a huge market share in terms of laptop processors, it seems clear that AMD might have more than a little success in that market throughout 2019. Intel is, after all, struggling quite badly to meet the market demands for its existing processors. It’s a major factor in why so many brand new laptops are still featuring 8th-gen technology rather than 9.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, a leak has confirmed that ASUS laptops in 2019 will heavily feature AMD Ryzen processors from their upcoming third generation.

(More) Ryzen Is Coming

AMD is fully expected to announce their 3rd-generation of Ryzen processors this Summer. Ryzen has, however, to date proven to not be entirely popular with laptop manufacturers. Personally, I have no idea why as in my opinion they offer plenty of punch at a much more affordable price.

For a specific ASUS ROG GU502DU laptop, however, it has been confirmed that it will feature both a Nvidia 1660 Ti graphics card, but most importantly a Ryzen 7 3750H processor.

This is, however, seemingly only to be the beginning. Further ASUS ROG and TUF branded models are also thought to be set to go with Ryzen.

What Do We Think?

If anyone was seemingly going to ‘blaze the way’ with Ryzen laptop processors, it would be ASUS. We have, after all, already seen a small number with them used.

With Intel simply struggling to meet demand it seems pretty clear that more manufacturers are going to turn to AMD. Why? Well, put simply AMD doesn’t seem to have any problems in producing processors/chipsets. Particularly in the newer 7nm variety which is expected of the 3rd-generation Ryzen release.

With AMD already making some moves to improve their market share in 2018, this year could prove to be very significant for them.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!