ASUS Launch the ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable Monitor

If you’re a gamer on the go, then one of the biggest issues you may likely encounter is having a display to actually hook your smartphone, console, or even PC up to. Let alone one good enough to give you the experience you really want. Well, not unless you have the nerve to just ‘borrow’ someone else’s.

Fortunately, with the launch of the ROG Strix XG17AHPE, ASUS might have the perfect solution for you!

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE

In launching the ROG Strix XG17AHPE, ASUS is looking to give users the most ultimate portable display solution currently on the market. Offering 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, a 17.3″ display and weighing only a smidgen over 1KG, it’s certainly an interesting proposition that seems to tick a lot (if not all) of the right boxes!

Let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications!

Features

17.3-inch Full HD portable IPS gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time and adaptive-sync smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences

Powerful built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3.5hrs of on-the-go use at 240 Hz, plus quick-charge technology for 120 minutes usage at 240Hz in just one hour charge time

USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more

Slim, lightweight design that’s comfortably portable, at just 1060g and only 1cm thin

Smart Case makes it easy to optimize viewing positions for work or play, in all scenarios

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“ROG Strix XG17AHPE is a stunning 17.3-inch Full HD IPS portable monitor built for gaming. The 3 ms response time, 240 Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync ensure that your game will run with speed and clarity, while the ultra-thin design and built-in 7800 mAh powerful battery means you can take it anywhere. Combine that with the custom Smart Cover, and you’ve got the ultimate portable gaming monitor.”

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, we, unfortunately, don’t have any confirmation for the release date or cost. In regards to the former, with it now listed on their website, one can presume that this will hit shelves shortly. In regards to the latter, well, the price is open to a bit of speculation. One would hope that this isn’t going to be too expensive as it is a nice piece of kit. Based on the specifications, however, we’d be surprised if this sold for less than £180.

If you want to learn more about the ASUS XG17AHPE, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this design? Are you considering getting one? – Let us know in the comments!