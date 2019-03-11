ASUS Launches the Strix XG49VQ 32:9 HDR Gaming Monitor

Super Ultra-Wide with FreeSync 2

Aside from launching a new addition to their ProArt line, ASUS is also releasing a new gaming monitor under their Strix series. This is the Strix XG49VQ, a 49-inch super ultra-wide monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 technology.

The massive monitor uses a 32:9 aspect ratio and supports a resolution of up to 3840 x 1080. It basically looks like two 27-inch 1080p monitors side-by-side. Except without the pesky bezel in the middle. Although it does have a picture-by-picture capability, so users can simulate a dual monitor setup.

The ROG Strix XG49VQ also comes with an ergonomic stand that offers extensive swivel, tilt and height adjustments to ensure an ideal viewing position.

This panel has a 1800R curvature with DisplayHDR400 certification and DCI-P3 90% professional colour gamut coverage. For gamers, it also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate so the performance is smooth and worth it when paired with high-end graphics cards.

How Much is the ASUS Strix XG49VQ Gaming Monitor?

The Strix XG49VQ will arrive in the UK sometime in March 2019 with an MSRP of £999.