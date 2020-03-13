ASUS may be Refreshing the Nvidia 2060 with an 8GB Variant

With the upcoming release of Doom Eternal, there is clearly a lot of hype surrounding the latest addition to this highly-popular franchise. It seems, however, that the specifications for the game may have (accidentally) let something slip. Namely, that a new Nvidia graphics card refresh may be on the way. And ASUS is (probably) involved!

ASUS to Launch an 8GB Nvidia 2060?

In a report via PCGamesN, a deeper delve into the upcoming PC specifications for Doom Eternal has revealed something rather interesting. Namely, that it mentions an Nvidia 2060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM.

Now, technically speaking, these do already exist. Only, however, under the ‘Super’ umbrella of products which is (very clearly) not specifically mentioned. Following a recent EEC application from ASUS, however, it is leading many to believe that a new refresh of the 2060 might be on the cards that see the VRAM raised from 6GB up to 8GB.

What Do We Think?

With Nvidia set to reveal something on March 19th, many are speculating (based on the relatively similar dates) that one such product may be this new refreshed 2060. I, however, think that this is likely more of a coincidence rather than something that outright conclusions can be drawn from.

It is, of course, hard to deny that the 2060 is one of Nvidia’s most popular graphics cards. As such, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see them do this. Will they, though? Well, perhaps we don’t have long to wait before we find out! Doom Eternal does, after all, release on March 20th.

