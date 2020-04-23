ASUS Reveals Affordable GTX 1650 GDDR6 Phoenix Graphics Card
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
While I’m sure you all love drooling over the RTX 2080 Ti STRIX graphics cards you own and juggling your fat wallets… albeit, before you wake from that dream, there’s a lot of great things going on in affordable-GPU-land again. Such as this new ASUS GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Phoenix Graphics Card which has just been revealed. Better known as the PH-GTX1650-O4GD6 to its friends.
ASUS Axial Fan
The new card is a dual slot design, but only measures 17.4 cm, so it’s ideal for a lot of mini-ITX and SFF builds in general. Such as the Lian Li TU-150, for example. What’s cool about this card, literally, is that it uses a new fan design. It’s their 90mm Axial-Tech fan, which is typically found on their high-end GPUs, albeit, there’s normally three of them. It features double-ball bearings, and a fin design with a ring around them to help channel more air downwards rather than outwards. It uses a single aluminium monoblock heatsink, combined with their premium fan, allowing for impressive cooling performance. Of course, the low TDP of the card help this a lot too.
Hardware
The rest of the card is pretty decent too, with the GTX 1650 chipset running a mild overclock at 1605 MHz over the 1590 MHz stock card. There’s 4GB of memory running at 12 Gbps, although I suspect both will offer up a little bit of overclocking headroom.
It uses the current Nvidia 12 nm TU117 design, 896 Turing CUDA cores, 56 TMUs, 32 ROPs, and a 128-bit wide GDDR6 memory interface. It’ll also provide a dual-link DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b, and DisplayPort 1.4a.
No word on pricing just yet, but expect it to be very competitive.