Lian Li TU150 Mini-ITX Case Review

Around six or seven years ago, I reviewed that absolutely fantastic Lian Li PC-TU100 Mini-ITX PC Case. With its compact aluminium design and carry handy, it was (and still is) a superbly stylish portable PC case. However, the market has advanced a lot since then. Now, Lian Li is back with the heavily updated TU150. It still has the same concept as the older model, but with a complete redesign and many more modern features.

Lian Li TU150

Despite the compact design, the Lian Li TU150 can pack some pretty serious hardware configurations. It’ll take a mini-ITX/Mini-DTX motherboard, which is a great start, as there are some really hot DTX boards out there right now. This also means it’ll support triple-slot graphics cards, such as the Thicc. It’ll fit an SFX or SFX-L PSU, plenty of storage, cooling and much more. It may not be as small as the TU100, but the TU150 is sized to today’s market demands and high-end hardware.

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.