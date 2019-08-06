XFX Reveal Their AMD RX 5700 XT THICC2 Graphics Card

With the upcoming release of the custom AIB AMD Radeon 5700 (XT) graphics cards, to date, we have already seen a number of leaks of designs from various manufacturers. It would, however, be entirely fair to say that XFX has given us the ‘most’ so far.

We have, for example, already seen images of at least two of their dual fan designs. An XT and non-XT version. The latest, via Videocardz, however, shows something of a throwback to one of their older, but exceptionally popular designs.

Ladies and gentleman, the XFX ‘Thicc’ is coming back!

XFX AMD Radeon 5700 XT ‘Thicc2’

The design throws back to their highly popular Radeon R9 model (released in 2013) that proved to (at least aesthetically) be a huge success with consumers. This latest version carries all of those features with a sleek black and silver design with a side grill that wouldn’t look out of place on a 1950’s sports car.

Featuring a dual-fan design, the XFX ‘Thicc2’ will be a 2.5 slot graphics card design which does appear to the be ‘standard’ size based on improvements to the reference AMD model. We can only presume that AIB partners are having to really push those heat sinks out to squeeze every drop of performance out of this graphics card.

What Do We Think?

The release of this graphics card represents more than a little slice of fan service here from XFX and, quite frankly, looks amazing. If you were a rather proud owner of one of XFX’s R9 ‘Thicc’ cards, then I already imagine you’re looking at this with more than a little nostalgic twinkle in your eye.

With no speeds or performance figures yet confirmed, it is believed that XFX will release this new graphics card (along with many other custom-AIB 5700 releases) before the end of this month!

What do you think? Do you like the design? Did you own one of the original Radeon R9 cards? – Let us know in the comments!