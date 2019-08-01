XFX Custom AMD RX 5700 XT Graphics Card Images Leak

While AMD custom AIB graphics cards from the 5700 (and XT) are expected to release this month, in terms of what we can expect, we have seen very little so far. One of the first indications came earlier this week when a (rather crude) image of an upcoming XFX 5700 graphics card appeared online.

In a report via Videocardz, however, new (and surprisingly comprehensive) images have now been leaked which it is claimed comes from their Radeon RX 5700 XT model. It is, perhaps unsurprisingly, from AIB partner XFX again!

XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Card

The first thing that grabs your attention is that this does appear to be a pretty huge graphics card. So big, in fact, that it’s very likely to fall under the ‘2.5 slot category’. This, in basic terms, means that while it will only require 1 PCIe port, it’s so wide that it will (in terms of space) ‘occupy’ at least one of your other main PCIe ports.

RGB Lighting

While not exactly clear within the images (since it wasn’t plugged in) the design does appear to show a number of RGB embellishments. Whether that logo to the underside will light up or not remains a mystery. It would be pretty cool if it did though!

Power Connectors

The above image would seem to indicate that it will require an 8 (6+2) and 6 PCIe connector to run. This is consistent with what we saw through the AMD reference model releases.

You can check out our review of those (both the 5700 and XT) here!

How Will It Compete With the Reference AMD Model?

Well, without having one to test and benchmark, it’s hard to say. One would, however, hope that for a graphics card this amazingly beefy, it might have some impressive performance figures to back it up.

It is, we will admit, something of a mystery why XFX has designed such a massively wide graphics card here. If they have, however, found another level of performance (one that may even beat the Nvidia 2070 Super) then we will be very impressed indeed. Just don’t expect this to fit in your mini-ITX build.

Although no release date is yet confirmed, XFX is expected to announce (or release) their AMD 5700 (XT) graphics cards this August between the 8th-10th.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!