ASUS Reveals ROG Strix GTX 1650 (GDDR6) GPU

Since the beginning of the month, we’ve seen a number of AIB partners revise the design of their Nvidia 1650 graphics cards. Specifically, taking the prior memory design from GDDR5 to GDDR6. If you want to learn more about the releases we’ve seen to far, then you can check the link here!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, today seems to be the turn of ASUS who have revealed their new ROG Strix 1650 graphics card to feature the more powerful memory type!

ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1650 (GDDR6)

Releasing two differing models (O4GD6 with 1815 MHz/A4GD6 with 1620 MHz) the new range from ASUS is arguably one of the best looking designs from the Nvidia 1650 range. Unlike many of its competing designs, however, the ASUS ROG STRIX 1650 does require a 6-pin power input. On the plus side though, these models do include a metal black plate which many from this less-expensive range of GPUs don’t!

What Do We Think?

With nearly every major manufacturing having now released a GDDR6 variant of the 1650 graphics card, one should note that this isn’t being marketed as an ‘upgrade’ on the standard version. While no direct (official) comparative benchmarks have yet come out, we wouldn’t expect this to perform massively better. In fact, the only news on the subject so far seems to suggest that the GDDR6 version might be 6% faster.

Still, if you are in the market for a new and inexpensive GPU, this revised design (which is expected to largely sell for the same price of the original) should be a tempting proposition!

