ASUS Reveals ROG Strix GTX 1650 (GDDR6) GPU

/ 32 mins ago
asus 1650 graphics card GDDR6

Since the beginning of the month, we’ve seen a number of AIB partners revise the design of their Nvidia 1650 graphics cards. Specifically, taking the prior memory design from GDDR5 to GDDR6. If you want to learn more about the releases we’ve seen to far, then you can check the link here!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, today seems to be the turn of ASUS who have revealed their new ROG Strix 1650 graphics card to feature the more powerful memory type!

asus 1650 graphics card GDDR6

ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1650 (GDDR6)

Releasing two differing models (O4GD6 with 1815 MHz/A4GD6 with 1620 MHz) the new range from ASUS is arguably one of the best looking designs from the Nvidia 1650 range. Unlike many of its competing designs, however, the ASUS ROG STRIX 1650 does require a 6-pin power input. On the plus side though, these models do include a metal black plate which many from this less-expensive range of GPUs don’t!

asus 1650 graphics card GDDR6

What Do We Think?

With nearly every major manufacturing having now released a GDDR6 variant of the 1650 graphics card, one should note that this isn’t being marketed as an ‘upgrade’ on the standard version. While no direct (official) comparative benchmarks have yet come out, we wouldn’t expect this to perform massively better. In fact, the only news on the subject so far seems to suggest that the GDDR6 version might be 6% faster.

Still, if you are in the market for a new and inexpensive GPU, this revised design (which is expected to largely sell for the same price of the original) should be a tempting proposition!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

asus 1650 graphics card GDDR6
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results


Send this to a friend