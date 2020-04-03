Benchmark Hints Nvidia 1650 GDDR6 is 6% Faster Than GDDR5

Yesterday we reported how leaked images from a Gigabyte graphics card semi-confirmed long-standing rumors that a GDDR6 revision was on the way for the Nvidia 1650 graphics card. At the time, however, it was a little unclear just how much better this memory would make the overall performance.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we may have our answer. In leaked benchmarking coming from a review website based in China, a Zotac model suggests that the GDDR6 memory upgrade results in (roughly) 6% faster performance.

Nvidia 1650 GDDR6 Revision

Now, we should note that these benchmarks do require a moderate pinch of salt as these are the first results taken from the new graphics card. A GPU which, incidentally, neither Nvidia, Zotac, nor the aforementioned Gigabyte has yet to officially confirm the existence of.

Based on the overall performance figures, however, we see that (on average) the GDDR6 revision to the 1650 brings the overall benchmarking performance figures up by around 6%.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, 6% doesn’t sound like a particularly huge figure. In gaming, however, such margins can make big differences. Remember also, this is not a new GPU release. This is a revision and, as such, the newer GDDR6 models will likely cost exactly the same as the existing GDDR5 designs.

So, put simply, it’s slightly faster at (probably) no extra cost. Sounds good to us and its definitely some great news for those looking for a new (and inexpensive) GPU upgrade!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!