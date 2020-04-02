Gigabyte to Launch New Nvidia GTX 1650 with GDDR6 Memory

We’d heard rumors for a while now that Nvidia was planning on giving AIB partners the ‘green light’ to revise ‘older’ graphics card models with GDDR6 memory. Admittedly, however, these first emerged as a potential MSI release which, to date, we have yet to see.

In a report via Videocardz, however, the rumors do appear to be more than a little confirmed now. Leaked images suggest that Gigabyte may indeed be preparing a revision of their 1650 graphics card that will see the memory upgraded from GDDR5 to GDDR6.

Gigabyte Revises Nvidia 1650 to GDDR6 Memory

In (at least) two new models planned for release, Gigabyte is seemingly set to launch a new revised design of their standard 1650 graphics card and its (notably more powerful) Windforce variant.

Starting with the ‘standard’ 1650, this graphics card has been designed for small-factor system builds. As such, and as you might expect, this doesn’t quite pack the punch of the full-sized model. With 4GB of VRAM, it is believed that it will have a 1635 MHz (boost clock), with memory operating at 8 Gbps effective

Gigabyte Windforce OC

Given that the Windforce OC is notable larger, this GPU can spread its winds a little. Specifically, in terms of performance. The reported specifications certainly suggest a decent performance increase with a clock speed of 1710 MHz. Roughly 120 MHz overclocked from factory settings.

This is, however, where we get to an interesting factor. Specifically that it’s not entirely certain (at the time of writing) which GPU chip has been used in this graphics card revision. The only thing we do know is that this is not going to be called the 1650 Ti. That graphics card remains the sole distinction for laptop owners.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, many might view this as a mildly pointless design revision. It should, however, never be forgotten that the inexpensive end of graphics cards is often the most lucrative. To put it into context (and don’t take these figures literally), while hundreds may buy a 2080 Ti, many thousands buy the 2060.

In terms of price, we expect that this GPU will be sold for something in the region of £160-£180. As such, this revised design is looking to give the market a gentle-nudge to what could potentially be the next budget gaming GPU King!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new budget GPU? Do you think GDDR6 will give this a nice performance boost? – Let us know in the comments!