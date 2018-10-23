ASUS RoG Gaming Phone Arrives in the UK on November 15

It is Out Already, but When is it Arriving in the UK?

ASUS first unveiled their RoG Gaming phone in person at Computex 2018. The company has also opened up pre-orders in various markets over the weekend. Users in the US can even order it directly from ASUS’ website. It is also available via Amazon US and the Microsoft store, and will begin shipping on October 29. However, it is still not available in the UK, leaving fans to wonder when it will be for sale and for how much.

Invitations have started coming out for the RoG Phone UK launch party, putting the date on November 15. This is a good month away from now and ASUS remains tight lipped as to what its UK price will be. However, at least its good to know it will be available for purchase before the holiday season.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Gaming Smartphone?

The starting price is $899 USD for the 128GB version, while the 512GB model will cost $1099 USD. Considering the price of Apple’s latest iPhones, that is practically a bargain. Hopefully, when these phones arrive in the UK, they don’t just swap out the dollar signs with pound sterling symbols.

What Features Does the ASUS RoG Smartphone Have?

The RoG Phone promises a lot of things and is obviously aiming straight for Razer‘s smartphone. According to ASUS, it has a 90Hz screen, which comes up a bit short in comparison to Razer’s 120Hz screen. Although its still faster than other phone screens for gaming. Furthermore, ASUS claims a 1ms response time, so it should feel pretty snappy and crisp as well.

Other features include: