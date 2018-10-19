ASUS RoG Maximus XI Hero WiFi Z390 Motherboard Review

ASUS Rog Maximum XI Hero

While the new Intel 9th Gen CPUs may be here, I’m more surprised at we’re up to the XI edition of the RoG motherboards! How time flys, right!? ASUS have done extremely well with their RoG brand, and are well respected by many enthusiast PC builders around the world. Today, we’re looking at the new Z390 Maximus XI Hero WiFi motherboard. There are low-end Z390 motherboards, the Mid-range Strix, and high-end Maximus motherboards. The Hero is the pretty much the middle priced and specification model of the high-end ones. That means it packs in pretty much all the high-end features you’ll ever need but doesn’t cost the Earth.

It comes incredibly well equipped and will support both the new 9th Gen CPUs such as the i9-9900K, as well as previous 8th Gen CPUs. It’s well equipped for overclocking too, with a DIGI+ VRM, 10K Black Metallic Caps, OptiMOS MOSFET, onboard controls, robust heatsinks, and durable hardware. It’s all just a bit overengineered, which is no bad thing when it comes to driving 5 GHz+ on the power-hungry i9-9900K.

Of course, there’s plenty of other features. In fact, too many to list even here. You’ll find reinforced mounts, extensive connectivity options, high-end audio, M.2 mounts, ultra-fast WiFi and much more, to name but a few. Check out the exhaustive list here.

Features

LGA1151 socket for 9th/8th -gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors

Synchronized RGB lighting technology works with a vast portfolio of Aura Sync-capable PC gear and includes support for addressable light strips and Phillip Hue

Perfected cooling with dedicated water header zones, M.2 heatsink and various fan control

Gaming connectivity: Intel Gigabit Ethernet, LANGaurd, dual M.2, USB 3.1 Gen 2, Wi-Fi with MU-MI-MO 802.11

5-way Optimization: Automated system-wide tuning, providing AI Overclocking and cooling profiles tailor-made for your rig

Gaming Audio: SupremeFX and Sonic Studio III – High fidelity audio that draws you deeper into the action

Gaming durability: ASUS SafeSlot and premium components for maximum durability

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Maximus XI Hero is the perfect introduction to the Republic of Gamers. It’s a Z390 gaming motherboard that packs substantial power, smart cooling and faster memory support under a stealthy skin. Loaded with renowned ROG features, from one-click overclocking and cooling to attention-grabbing Aura Sync illumination, Maximus XI Hero is ready to perform and crafted for customization.” – ASUS

What’s in the Box

Included with the Hero WiFi, you’ll find a bunch of cool freebies, such as stickers, a coaster, etc. However, you’ll also find the WiFi antenna, an SLI bridge, RGB breakout cables, and a few SATA cables.

