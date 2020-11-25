ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6800 XT OC Review

The ASUS STRIX cards are often some of the fastest, if not THE fastest cards of any big launch. The release of the mighty AMD RX 6800 XT is no exception either, but we suspect this particular card will be further ahead of their rivals than usual. The ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6800 XT Gaming OC comes equipped with a 240mm liquid-cooled radiator, as well as a low-noise blower on the card. The big radiator will offer up huge cooling potential for the chipset, allowing it to high a much higher boost clock and maintain it for big performance increases. The blower fan is there to keep the memory chips and power delivery hardware cool, but overall, that shouldn’t have to spin too much.

ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6800 XT Gaming OC

We’ve already seen the RX 6800 XT size up to the latest and greatest from Nvidia, and it’s extremely competitive, even beating Nvidia in quite a few tests and matching them in others. While this liquid cooling version isn’t going to be cheap, that enourmous boost clock speed is sure to be pretty damn impressive. Throw in a funky new design, loads of ARGB lighting, and the premium build quality we’ve come to expect from ASUS for good measure. So, let’s get right to it!

Features

1527 MHz Core Clock

2410 MHz Boost Clock

AIO Liquid Cooling

240mm radiator

2 x 120mm fans

Low-noise blower fan on the card

ARGB lighting

What ASUS Had to Say