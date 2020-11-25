ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6800 XT OC Review
Peter Donnell / 5 seconds ago
The ASUS STRIX cards are often some of the fastest, if not THE fastest cards of any big launch. The release of the mighty AMD RX 6800 XT is no exception either, but we suspect this particular card will be further ahead of their rivals than usual. The ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6800 XT Gaming OC comes equipped with a 240mm liquid-cooled radiator, as well as a low-noise blower on the card. The big radiator will offer up huge cooling potential for the chipset, allowing it to high a much higher boost clock and maintain it for big performance increases. The blower fan is there to keep the memory chips and power delivery hardware cool, but overall, that shouldn’t have to spin too much.
ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6800 XT Gaming OC
We’ve already seen the RX 6800 XT size up to the latest and greatest from Nvidia, and it’s extremely competitive, even beating Nvidia in quite a few tests and matching them in others. While this liquid cooling version isn’t going to be cheap, that enourmous boost clock speed is sure to be pretty damn impressive. Throw in a funky new design, loads of ARGB lighting, and the premium build quality we’ve come to expect from ASUS for good measure. So, let’s get right to it!
Features
- 1527 MHz Core Clock
- 2410 MHz Boost Clock
- AIO Liquid Cooling
- 240mm radiator
- 2 x 120mm fans
- Low-noise blower fan on the card
- ARGB lighting
What ASUS Had to Say
“The Radeon RX 6800 XT is one of the most powerful GPUs that AMD has ever built. As we began to sketch out the ROG Strix version of the RX 6800 XT, its raw power spurred our engineers to build a cooling system that could unleash its full potential. During this process, our thoughts naturally turned to liquid cooling. PC enthusiasts the world over are already familiar with the benefits of all-in-one liquid cooling systems for their CPUs, and many of them have even added similar systems to their graphics cards using aftermarket kits to pursue the outer limits of GPU performance.” – ASUS