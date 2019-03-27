ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II Laptop Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II

If you are currently in the market for a brand new gaming laptop, you are not exactly struggling to have various brands and designs thrown at you. One of the most popular, however, is almost certainly the ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) branding.

This isn’t, incidentally, without good reason. ASUS has been working very hard over the years to make the ROG branding stand out as the pinnicle of performance for those who place a key emphasis on power and presentation.

With this in mind, we look at the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II. Yes, admittedly a name that is a bit of a mouthful, but with an 8th-generation Intel Processor and Nvidia 2070 graphics card, it’s pretty clear that we can expect some performance from this.

Specifications

As you might expect, the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II has a number of slightly different model variants. These differences are generally quite minor and largely seem to be focused around the size of the screen and the graphics card included.

The specific model we had was the GL704G which features an Intel 8750H processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card and a 17.3″ 144Hz display.

We have included the specifications below, but for more details on this and other model variant, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What Does ASUS Have To Say?