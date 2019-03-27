ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II Laptop Review
Mike Sanders / 5 hours ago
If you are currently in the market for a brand new gaming laptop, you are not exactly struggling to have various brands and designs thrown at you. One of the most popular, however, is almost certainly the ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) branding.
This isn’t, incidentally, without good reason. ASUS has been working very hard over the years to make the ROG branding stand out as the pinnicle of performance for those who place a key emphasis on power and presentation.
With this in mind, we look at the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II. Yes, admittedly a name that is a bit of a mouthful, but with an 8th-generation Intel Processor and Nvidia 2070 graphics card, it’s pretty clear that we can expect some performance from this.
Specifications
As you might expect, the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II has a number of slightly different model variants. These differences are generally quite minor and largely seem to be focused around the size of the screen and the graphics card included.
The specific model we had was the GL704G which features an Intel 8750H processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card and a 17.3″ 144Hz display.
We have included the specifications below, but for more details on this and other model variant, you can visit the official website via the link here!
What Does ASUS Have To Say?
“With up to the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 graphics and an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, ROG Strix SCAR II brings even more power and style to FPS esports gaming. Available in 15- and 17-inch models, Strix SCAR II boasts the world’s first 144Hz super-narrow-bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time for unmatched smoothness and response. For an added edge in the heat of battle, this powerful Windows 10 Pro gaming laptop features the exclusive HyperCool Pro cooling system that allows you to fully unleash the potential of its high-performance CPU and GPU, while ROG RangeBoost technology uses multi-antenna Wi-Fi to provide up to 30% more1 range, higher throughput and fewer dropped connections. In addition, the all-new Armoury Crate utility offers one-click access to system settings and Aura lighting effects. Strix SCAR II offers an unstoppable combination of high-performance graphics and ultrafast display in a compact design!”