ASUS RoG Crosshair VIII Hero (WiFi) Motherboard Review

STRIX X570 Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi

While we’re flooded with a mighty range of new reviews here on eTeknix today, the Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi is certainly one of the most exciting ones. The Crosshair series has long been a market favourite and we’re eager to see what this latest model has to offer. Of course, with new 7nm CPUs, 7nm GPUs, and a LOT of X570 motherboards launching today, it’s hard not to get excited about some, if not all of it.

It’s certainly well equipped when it comes to features, but then again, when has the Crosshair series not been well equipped!? It features the latest PCIe 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet (and 1Gbps Ethernet too), so it’s certainly not short on connectivity. Plus, with the latest WiFi 6 thrown in, you’ll have no issues getting connected. It also has their flagship ROG SupremeFX S1220 audio with an ESS ES9023P DAC for high-end audio, plenty of RGB, and other perks that are sure to make it a big hit with enthusiast system builders.

Features

AMD AM4 socket: Ready for 2nd, and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors and up to two M.2 drives, USB 3.2 Gen2, and AMD StoreMI to maximize connectivity and speed.

Comprehensive thermal design: Active PCH heatsink, M.2 aluminium heatsink and ROG Cooling Zone.

High-performance networking: integrated 2.5 Gbps Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet, both with ASUS LANGuard protection, and support for GameFirst V software.

5-Way Optimization: Automated system-wide tuning, providing overclocking and cooling profiles that are tailor-made for your rig.

DIY Friendly Design: Pre-mounted I/O shield, ASUS SafeSlot, BIOS flashback and premium components for maximum endurance.

Unmatched personalization: ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including RGB headers and Gen. 2 addressable headers

Industry-leading ROG audio: ROG SupremeFX S1220 is combined with the venerable ESS® ES9023P to deliver high-fidelity audio to headsets and exotic cans.

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

