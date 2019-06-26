AORUS X570 Master Motherboard Preview & Unboxing

AORUS X570 Master

The latest AMD X570 chipset is here at last. While we can’t show you the benchmarks just yet, we are busy testing them! What we are allowed to do though, is take a quick look at what the motherboards have to offer. I’m sure you’re just as eager as us to soak up any information on X570 though. One of my favourite motherboard ranges comes from AORUS, so I’m thrilled to see their premium Master series board will be going on our test bench this week.

Features

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Direct 14 Phases Infineon Digital VRM Solution with PowIRstage

Advanced Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Triple Thermal Guards

Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5

Rear 125dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB & ESS SABRE 9118 DAC with WIMA Audio Capacitors

Realtek ® 2.5GbE + Intel ® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed

2.5GbE + Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Front & Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ Headers

Integrated Base Plate & I/O Shield Armor

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS Without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

3rd Gen Ryzen Support

Keep in mind that while this is an AM4 socket motherboard, you’ll get support for 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. However, there’s no 1st Gen Ryzen support, as we covered in our X570 Buying Guide here. Of course, with 3rd Gen, you can unlock the full capabilities of this motherboard, such as PCIe 4.0 functionality, so that’s the obvious market for this motherboard.

Power!

The AORUS Master comes equipped with their XTREME POWER configuration. That means you get a direct 14 phase power design. This is obviously good news for those wanting to push the limits of their new CPU, and should heavily benefit overclocking. In addition to that, you get 2 x 8pin CPU PSU headers, 2 x Copper PCI-E 4.0 Mid-Loss Read PCB, a fins-array heatsink with direct touch heatpipes, and more. All of which should help with OC stability.

Networking and Beyond

There no slacking here either, with the board featuring the latest Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax, as well as 2T2R, Bluetooth 5, and Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Accelerator. If networking doesn’t tickle you, then you’ll be happy to see Triple NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 mounts for ultra-fast storage. For audio-buffs, there’s the fantastic ALC1220-VB chipset with the ESS Sabre 9118 DAC w/ WIMA capacitors.

Cooling and Armour

As I said, the motherboard features a competent fins-array heatsink for the VRM. However, you also get a large heat pipe to ensure even heat distribution and dissipation. There’s armour on every major component, including the PCIe lanes, and DIMM slots.

If that’s not enough, you’ll find the motherboard features a huge backplate for strength and heat dissipation. Plus, there is also some active cooling on the Aorus X570 Master chipset and large heatsinks on all three of the M.2 drive mounts.

RGB Fusion 2.0

The motherboard features a multi-zone addressable LED design. However, it’ll also handle additional addressable LED & RGB LED strips and syncing for RAM, fans and much more. This means you’ll be able to sync all your effects and colours for the maximum colour attack. Or you can turn it all off, like… whatever you want. Overall, it seems the X570 Master has a little bit of something for everyone.

Performance

Unfortunately, there are no figures we can show you at this time. We’re allowed to test them on our test bench, but you will have to wait for the NDA to pass before we can share those figures. Of course, we’ll have a review for you soon enough. For now, though, you can check out our X570 Buying Guide, Ryzen 3rd Gen Buying Guide and why not also check our Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT Buying Guide while you’re at it!

