ASUS ROG STRIX Z490 Motherboards Leak!

We have seen a lot of leaks surrounding Z490 motherboards over the last couple of weeks and that’s not exactly surprising considering that Intel is expected to launch (and release) it’s Comet Lake-S platform within the next 4-6 weeks.

Just how busy has it been though? Well, in terms of MSI, we’ve seen at least 7 of their motherboard designs appear online. Gigabyte? Apparently their entire range just snuck out the barn door! Yes, it’s been very busy and we’re certainly not complaining!

It seems, however, that today is the turn of ASUS!

Z490 Motherboards – Leaks, Leaks, And More Leaks!

In a report via Videocardz, images have appeared online that detail 6 upcoming motherboard designs from (specifically) the ASUS ROG STRIX Z490 platform. In addition, a slide revealing a lot of their details has also appeared! Now, we should be clear that ASUS will be releasing more than 6 Z490 motherboards. These designs, however, come from their ROG STRIX branding which is largely recognized as their ‘premium’ level of product.

As you might expect, with 6 models appearing, there’s quite a bit to digest here! So let’s get into it by showing you these newly revealed motherboards and their respective images!

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-A

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-E

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-G (Wi-Fi)

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-H

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-I

What Do We Think?

As we noted at the start of this article, it’s hardly surprising that so many motherboard designs are leaking when Intel Comet Lake-S is just around the corner. Although not entirely official, it is believed that the vast majority of motherboard manufacturers will (or at least should) be officially revealing their Z490 designs over the next 24-48 hours.

As such, if you do want to keep abreast of the latest news and information surrounding the Z490 platform, keep a close eye on our website and social media channels! We expect things to just keep getting busier over the next couple of weeks!

What do you think? Which of these motherboard designs do you like the most? In addition, are you planning on making the move to Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform? – Let us know in the comments!