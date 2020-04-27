MSI Leak Reveals More Z490 Motherboard Designs

We have already seen a number of MSI Z490 motherboard designs leak online and with the launch of Intel’s Comet Lake-S CPU range just around the corner, it’s hardly surprising that these leaks would eventually turn from a mild drip into the floodgates being damn near fully open!

Well, coming in a report via Videocardz, we now have images indicating that MSI plans to release at least 7 models from the Z490 range! Of these, four of the newly revealed designs can be found below including the (always popular) Tomahawk! As for the other three, you can check out the prior leak here which revealed their designs last week!

MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk

MSI MEG Z490 ACE

MEG Z490 GODLIKE

MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON

What Do We Think?

It seems pretty clear based on the volume of leaks that pretty much every manufacturer is taking the launch of Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform very seriously. With most of the leaks suggesting that each of them will be producing at least 5 different models to accommodate the new range, consumers are going to have plenty of options to pick from!

While we do (at the time of writing) lack any formal specifications for the vast majority of these Z490 motherboards, it is curious to see how these are going to perform when utilizing the latest processor. With their formal launch (both the motherboards and CPUs) expected around the end of May, the good news is that we don’t have long before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!