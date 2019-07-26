ASUS Shoots on MSI & Gigabyte in Controversial X570 Adverts

With the release of the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 platform, we saw the latest X570 motherboards come out which were (at the time), the only range that (technically) offered 3rd-gen support out of the box and, more specifically, the much faster PCIe 4.0 design. As such, as you might expect, there were a lot of manufacturers out there angling for your business to make their product part of your Ryzen 3000 systems. It seems, however, that leaked marketing images from ASUS may be causing something of a stir.

In a report via Videocardz, ASUS created promotional marketing images that directly compared their X570 designs to MSI and Gigabyte. They even went as far as to crown themselves the ‘King’ of the X570 platform.

Did ASUS do something wrong here?

You might at this point be thinking that if the information they provide is true and verified, what’s the problem? – Well, advertising campaigns like this are generally hugely frowned upon within practically all industries.

Think about it. How often do you see Nvidia advertising their graphics cards based solely on how much better they are than AMD? Do you ever see BMW directly comparing their cars to Mercedes or Jaguars? – The short version is, if you start a campaign like this, sooner or later what goes around comes around!

MSI & Gigabyte Talk To AMD

In the report, as you might expect, neither MSI nor Gigabyte was happy with this marketing campaign and decided to take the matter directly to AMD. It seems that since then, AMD has had a ‘quiet’ word with ASUS and, as such, the marketing images have since ‘officially’ been removed. Not before, however, people decided to take screenshots of them.

When Advertising Gets Nasty

Had ASUS decided to make the comparison based on price, there likely wouldn’t have been an issue here. The problem is that ASUS here instead choose to do a ‘like for like’ comparison to indicate how they believe their motherboard design is superior.

They may well be right, but it’s not considered a good attitude to have in the advertising industry. It is, after all, stirring up a hornet’s nest that (from a consumer standpoint) is better left alone!

Imagine is Gigabyte or MSI responded by doing a ‘pears for pears’ comparison of their Nvidia 20XX graphics cards? – You can clearly see how this could’ve progressed.

What Do We Think?

With ASUS now removing the marketing images (at least in an official capacity) it was probably the right move. While some may applaud them for taking such a bold stance for their product, at the end of the day had this continued, it was only going to get nasty.

As we said earlier, we think it’s simply far better to just let a quality product speak for itself.

What do you think? Was ASUS brave or silly to create such marketing images? – Let us know in the comments!