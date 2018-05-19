ASUS STRIX AMD RX560 Graphics Card Review

STRIX AMD RX560

We’re big fans of ASUS here at eTeknix, as they continue to deliver award-winning and very desirable products for PC gamers. Their STRIX line of products is a prime example of that, and while the RX560 may not be the VEGA 64 you want, it may be the GPU you can afford. Of course, not everyone needs an extreme GPU for gaming. If you’re rocking up to play Fortnite, Minecraft, League of Legends, heck, maybe you’re still playing CS:GO, and catching up on older less demanding games, and/or you’re simply on a tighter budget. For many people, the RX560 is very appealing, and your wallet will agree. It’s not going to topple the GPU gods, but let’s jump in and see what this wallet-friendly card can deliver!

Features

DirectCU II with Patented Wing-Blade 0dB Fan Design delivers maximum airflow with 30% cooler and 3X quieter performance.

delivers maximum airflow with 30% cooler and 3X quieter performance. IP5X-Certified Fans are dust resistant and longer fan lifespan.

are dust resistant and longer fan lifespan. ASUS FanConnect II equips with hybrid controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.

equips with hybrid controlled fan header for optimal system cooling. Industry-Only Auto-Extreme Technology with Super Alloy Power II delivers premium quality and best reliability.

delivers premium quality and best reliability. Aura RGB Lighting to express personalised gaming style.

to express personalised gaming style. GPU Tweak II with XSplit Gamecaster provides intuitive performance tweaking and lets you stream your gameplay instantly.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Strix RX 560 gaming graphics cards are packed with exclusive ASUS technologies, including DirectCU II Technology with Patented Wing-Blade Fans for up to 30% cooler and 3X quieter performance, and Industry-only Auto-Extreme Technology for premium quality and the best reliability. Aura RGB Lighting enables a gaming system personalisation. ROG Strix RX 560 also has GPU Tweak II with XSplit Gamecaster that provides intuitive performance tweaking and instant gameplay streaming.” – ASUS

What’s in the Box

Nothing much, just the GPU and some paperwork is included. However, it’s worth showing that the card comes very nicely protected to ensure it’s looking sharp once you unwrap all the plastic.