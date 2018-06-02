ASUS Teases Possible Republic of Gamers Smartphone

The First ASUS Gaming Smartphone?

Computex is almost here and various companies have been putting product teases online. ASUS Republic of Gamers’ line usually has no shortage of new hardware during this time. However, one new thing in particular from their Twitter account seems very different from the rest. Especially since it appears to be a gaming smartphone or sorts.

Introducing a new member to the ROG family. Don't miss the livestream for the big reveal!#ROG #ForThoseWhoDare #Computex2018 pic.twitter.com/L6JpbRF5Jn — ASUS ROG (@ASUS_ROG) May 31, 2018

Comparisons to Razer’s first smartphone is unavoidable. However, this is not ASUS’ first foray into the smartphone market. The preview teaser is also a bit difficult to discern since it appears that the phone is mounted on some sort of controller device. Either it is a dual-foldable screen phone or it is a phone that comes with a gaming controller dock. Here is the photo with the levels increased for visibility:

Is This The ROG Zenfone?

This product has that notch at the top similar to the Zenfone 5Z. However, it is wider and has an orange accent colour. The front-facing camera is also unmistakable. As for the dock itself, it almost looks like a Nintendo 3DS and NVIDIA Shield handheld with its dual grip areas underneath. There are no visible connector ports from this angle and not much else to see. Other than the hinge connecting the smartphone screen at the top and the handheld area.

Whatever hardware it is packing inside is anyone’s guess at this point. However, going by the Zenfone 5Z’s specifications, it could be rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. As for what they are naming it, they have not revealed that information yet. It could likely be called the ROG Zenfone, but we just have to wait and see until Computex 2018 starts in a few days.