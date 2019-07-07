ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (WiFi) Motherboard Review

ASUS TUF Gaming X570

While today we celebrate the launch of the Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs, and the new Radeon RX graphics cards, we’re just as excited about the launch of the new X570 motherboards! ASUS sent us their latest TUF motherboard, and it certainly comes well equipped.

It’s still a high-end motherboard, I mean, all X570 are pretty swanky in their own rights at the moment. However, while not as “extreme” as the flagship boards, it’s still ticking all the right boxes for high-end PC gaming and beyond. It’ll support the flagship Ryzen 9 CPUs, has some powerful overclocking abilities thanks to its 12+2 VRM and 6-layer PCB, as well as TUF components.

It’s not lacking on connectivity either. The TUF Gaming features PCIe 4.0 and Gen 4 M.2 mounts for ultra-fast storage. There’s also Realtek Gigabit Ethernet backed up by the latest WiFi 6! Of course, you get plenty of heatsinks, cooling, RGB, and the TUF Gaming Alliance means full support for any other TUF Gaming Alliance products toSo while it’s not the most “high-end” ASUS have to offer, it’s still ticking a lot of premium features that I’m sure will have broad appeal.

Features

AMD AM4 Socket: Ready for 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors

Enhanced Power Solution: 12+2 Dr. MOS power stages, 6-layer PCB, ProCool sockets, military-grade TUF components, and Digi+ VRM for maximum durability

Comprehensive Cooling: Active chipset heatsink, VRM heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers and Fan Xpert 4

Next-Gen Connectivity: Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, exclusive Realtek® L8200A Gigabit Ethernet, TUF LANGuard and TurboLAN technology

Realtek S1200A Codec: Pristine audio quality with unprecedented 108dB signal-to-noise ratio for stereo line-out and 103dB SNR for line-in

Aura Sync RGB: Synchronize LED lighting with a vast portfolio of compatible PC gear, including addressable RGB strips

TUF Gaming Alliance: ASUS hardware ecosystem ensures the best compatibility and complementary aesthetics from components to case

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Plus, Andy did a lovely unboxing preview which you can check out below! Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

