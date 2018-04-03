ASUS TUF H370-Pro Gaming WiFi Motherboard Review

TUF H370-Pro WiFi

ASUS is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming market, especially their RoG hardware. Of course, there are many fans of their award-winner TUF hardware too! Today, I’ll be taking a look at the H370-Pro Wifi. It’s a new mid-range chipset from Intel, which offers most of the thrills of Z370, with the exception of overclocking.

Cheaper CPUs to High-End

It may lack overclocking, but you still get the full range of CPU support for Intel’s 8th generation. Sure, the i7 may have two extra cores now, but the whole Core-i CPU series saw a boost this generation, and the H370 chipset is well suited to the i3 and i5 range, as well as the i7.

Great Features, Great Price

Equipped with DIGI+ VRM, OptiMem Trace, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and built-in 802.11ac WiFi, the Tuf is certainly not lacking in terms of features. Of course, adding M.2 storage solutions, as well as Intel Optane support, and high-end audio make it seem like a deal that’s too good to be true.

What ASUS Had to Say