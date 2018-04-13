ASUS Unveils AMD AM4 X470 Motherboard Lineup

New Chipset, New Motherboards

AMD has rolled out their 2nd generation Ryzen processors and with it come new chipsets. However, unlike with Intel, AMD’s platform is backwards and forward compatible with the same socket. The X470 chipset simply enables full compatibility with the new 2000-series Ryzen CPUs. That means users can take advantage of the new XFR2, Precision Boost and StoreMI disc acceleration technology.

As the leading manufacturer of motherboards, ASUS is of course announcing several new models using this new chipset.

How Many X470 Motherboards is ASUS Announcing?

ASUS is introducing five different kinds of X470 motherboards, based on their previous X370 models. That includes the Crosshair VIII HERO (Wi-Fi), ROG Strix X470-F Gaming, ROG Strix X470-I Gaming, Prime X470-Pro and TUF X470-Plus Gaming.

What Features Can Users Expect from these Motherboards?

The X470 chipset supports PCIe x16 bifurcation, so all the boards support multi-GPU use. The only exception is the mini-ITX ROG Strix X470-I Gaming since it can only fit a single PCIe x16 slot.

With the exception of the TUF X470-Plus, every single board has an Intel I211AT for Gigabit Ethernet. The TUF series is a budget board so it uses a Realtek 8111H instead. Additionally, the ROG Crosshair VIII Hero and the ROG Strix X470-I Gaming have 2×2 Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac which supports dual frequency band 2.4 / 5 GHz Bluetooth v4.1.

All boards have USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports in the rear. Additionally, all except the TUF and the mini-ITX ROG Strix also have front panel USB 3.1 Gen2 headers. In terms of storage, all five also have two M.2 slots for PCIe 3.0 SSDs, including the Mini-ITX ROG Strix.