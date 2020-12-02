ASUS Unveils its GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo OC Blower GPU

Blower cooled graphics cards are, by and large, something most consumers would generally tend to associate with more budget-focused designs from AMD with examples seen in GPUs such as the RX 480 or RX 580. Decent enough, but not exactly coming with a reputation for high-end cooling or gaming performance.

With the recent launch of the Nvidia 3090, however, it seems that many manufacturers are looking at reducing overall costs by swapping it’s rather elaborate ‘reference’ cooling design for something a bit more cost and size effective. With the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo OC Blower GPU, therefore, while this might generally sound a bit mad for such a clearly potent graphics card, there is a method behind it!

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo OC Blower GPU

We should note that this isn’t the first ‘blower’ 3090 we have seen revealed. For example, back in September, and not long after the official launch, Gigabyte unveiled their own ‘blower’ cooler based on the 3090 graphics card.

Between the two, the ASUS model certainly comes with a more visually impressive design and, featuring an 80mm lateral blower and absolutely huge copper channeled heatsink, despite relying on a cooling technology that would have many gaming consumers running for the hills, this has all the potential of actually being pretty decent. Well, depending on the user.

In terms of specifications, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo OC is fairly benign. In a report via TechPowerUp, it is said that this graphics card will feature around a 30MHz clock speed increase (on reference figures) when activated through ASUS’ software while the memory remains the same at 19.5Gbps.

So you might, at this point, be wondering exactly what this graphics card is for. Well, ASUS has said that the design has been specifically created for systems and users within restricted air-flow designs. A factor that is clearly backed-up by the fact that this GPU is only 2-slots thick (rather than the standard 2.7 seen in the ‘Founders Edition’ 3090). In other words, we’re likely looking at workstation-based systems/set-ups here that’ll be looking to utilize more than one of these in their design.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASUS has not confirmed any specific release date for its GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo OC nor how much we can expect it to cost. Albeit, I don’t think it would be too much of a stretch to say that this is going to be pretty expensive (something likely erring towards the $1,700-$2,000 area).

