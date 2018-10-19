ASUS WS Pro Z390 Motherboard Review

ASUS WS Pro Z390

All the motherboards we’ve had for the Z390 launch today have one thing in common, they’re built for gaming! From high-end ATX overclocking motherboards to the mini-ITX models. They’re all generally a jack of all trades. However, the WS Z390 Pro from ASUS wants to stand out from the crowd. This monster of a motherboard is built for workstation use, and while it still packs all the same features as their gaming focused models, it goes that little bit further.

PLX

The big feature here is the PLX chip. It allows all of the four full-size PCIe slots to run at higher speeds. On all the usual Z390 motherboards, they’ll be wired, for example, as 16x/8x/4x. However, this board runs at 8x/8x/8x/8. While this isn’t really going to particularly benefit gaming due to the way graphics card SLI/Crossfire, it could help with intensive workstation workflow. From super fast PCIe mounted M.2 storage to rendering graphics cards running in parallel. For complex number crunching that runs from GPU style hardware, and so on. Again, rarely the remit of a consumer, but there’s definitely a use for the professional market.

Extreme Everything

This motherboard is configured with the hardware required for great performance out of the box. However, if you need to quickly overclock and tune your hardware, pretty much all of it can be done at the push of a button with AI Overclocking. If you’re a pro tuner, you can still use the auto mode to provide a stable base level for your own overclocking. Expect more big speed improvements with the heavy implication of fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, 6 x SATA 6Gb/s ports, dual 32Gb/s M.2 mounts with Optane support, U.2, and 4266+ (OC) memory support.

Features

Quad-GPU supports: Fits up to four dual-slot graphics cards and supports NVIDIA ® SLI™ or AMD CrossFireX™ GPU configurations.

SLI™ or AMD CrossFireX™ GPU configurations. AI overclocking: Quickly optimizes your CPU performance based on the CPU and cooler, achieving results that are extremely close to manual tuning by experts.

OptiMem II: Careful routing of traces and vias, plus ground layer optimizations to preserve signal integrity for improved memory overclocking

Enhanced power solution: Premium components provide better power efficiency

UEFI BIOS: New UEFI options include a search function that allows you to find settings easily

Industry-leading cooling options: Comprehensive controls for fans and water pump, via Fan Xpert 4 or the acclaimed UEFI

Dual M.2 heatsink: Ultra-efficient heatsink reduces M.2 SSD temperature for unthrottled transfer speeds and enhanced reliability

Ultra-fast storage: dual M.2 and U.2, plus USB 3.1 Gen 2 with Type-A and Type-C ports onboard and a front-panel connector.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“Designed for compute-intensive workloads, WS Z390 PRO blends tremendous GPU performance, comprehensive tuning options, and robust connectivity for prosumers and content creators.” – ASUS

What’s in the Box

User’s manual

ASUS Q-Shield

2-Way SLI bridge(s)

COM port cable(s)

6 x SATA 6Gb/s cable(s)

2 x M.2 Screw Package

CPU installation tool

Supporting DVD

3-Way SLI bridge(s)

4-Way SLI bridge(s)

Q-Connector

2-port USB 2.0 module(s)

Extension Cable for RGB strips (80 cm)

