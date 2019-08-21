ASUS X299 Refresh Confirms Intel i9-10000 Core-X Series CPU

Following an event at Gamescom yesterday, ASUS revealed three new upcoming motherboard releases based on the X299 (socket 2066) design. One of the most stand-out products amongst these was undoubtedly the ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore which essentially looks to be their strongest motherboard release and certainly one of consideration for the HEDT enthusiast.

Following the launch of the products official website, however, it has (possibly inadvertently) let the cat out of the bag. Specifically, regarding an upcoming Intel processor. The product website lists all three motherboard releases as being fully compatible with the Intel Core i9-10000 HEDT “Core-X” processor.

Intel Core i9-10000 HEDT “Core-X” Processors

While it was well known that Intel was set to release new HEDT processors before the end of this year, they have still yet to be (shall we say) entirely nailed down yet! – With these motherboards clearly pushing support for them, however, it’s the best indication yet that this is the market ASUS wants here!

The new upcoming Intel processors are based on the Cascade Lake-X design and will feature processors of up to 18 cores and 36 threads. The website, however, also states 48 PCIe Gen 3 lanes. This would be a notable upgrade on the existing 44 PCIe Gen 3 lane design.

What Do We Think?

It was pretty clear that these motherboards represented something very interesting for ASUS. Quite frankly, in terms of the specification, they already have a pretty strong claim as likely being one of the best motherboards for Intel’s new processors.

That being said, however, particularly in regards to the ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore, don’t expect these to be cheap. Even early retail indications suggest that this model will cost at least £600.

What do you think? Are you impressed with these motherboards? In addition, are you looking forward to the new Intel HEDT processor releases? – Let us know in the comments!