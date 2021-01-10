ASUS Z590 ROG Maximus XIII Motherboard Images Leak

With CES 2021 set to kick off later today, one of the major announcements expected at the event is the formal launch of Intel’s new Rocket Lake-S CPU platform and, by somewhat proxy, the launch of the latest 500-series motherboards. – Well, in seemingly leaking out a little earlier than planned, pictures of at least two of ASUS’s Z590 motherboard designs have appeared online and, we might say, they look more than a little tasty!

ASUS Z590 ROG Maximus XIII Motherboards

Following a Twitter post by user ‘@harukaze5719‘ a reliable source of leaked information in the past, two of ASUS’ new Z590 motherboards have appeared online. Although pending 100% confirmation it is believed that the models displayed include the:

ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO (pictured above)

ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL (pictured below)

How Much Will They Cost?

Given that these carry the ASUS ROG branding, both the above motherboards will likely represent some of their more top-spec designs, and, as such, although no prices have been confirmed yet, we would expect them to be pretty expensive. A factor likely not set to be helped by the fact that ASUS themselves recently confirmed that they would be putting up the MSRP of all of their current motherboard and graphics card models.

So, will they be good? – Almost certainly! – Will they be affordable for the casual gaming PC consumer though?… – We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!