Atari VCS Console Gets Delayed Until End 2019

Atari VCS Is Delayed

I must admit that since the Atari VCS was announced, I have been more than a little cynical about the project as a whole. When you consider that this project initially passed it’s crowdfunding back in 2017 firm updates on the development have been very few and far between.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, we do have some fresh news about the console. Albeit, it’s not very good.

AMD Ryzen

The team behind the Atari VCS has announced that there is an upcoming change in hardware. This will see the system change to a yet unconfirmed AMD Ryzen processor with a Vega based APU graphics adaptor. This is the good news.

The bad news is that this hardware change has meant that the system will now be delayed until at least late 2019.

What Do We Think?

As above, I really wish I had more of a reason to be positive about this console. Honestly though, there is very little to either A) talk about or B) be enthusiastic about.

We don’t even strictly know exactly what the system is going to be. Despite it’s retro appearance (and more than a few gaming claims) it seems to be turning into something of a ‘media centre’. Call me crazy, but with the PS4 and Xbox One, don’t we already have something like that?…

The Atari VCS might be a huge success. Call me a cynic, however, but I can’t see this being destined for anything other than failure. It would, at least, make it a genuine Atari product. Well… with a couple of exceptions.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!