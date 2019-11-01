If there is one thing that I think many gamers would agree on, it’s that there is a significant problem in the gaming industry. Well, ok, there are lots of problems. To get more specific, however, one of the biggest is that developers have been allowed (for far too long) to release garbage onto the market without ever being accountable for, you know, actually making sure the game works. Fortunately, however, Australia is somewhat more enlightened on that subject than many other countries and has recently turned its attention towards Bethesda’s Fallout 76.

In a ruling that will undoubtedly have many Australian gamers rejoicing, their Competition & Consumer Commission has just determined that some people will be legally entitled to get a refund on the game. Why? Well, because it’s so bloody awful!

Australia Rules that Some Fallout 76 Owners Can Get a Refund

In making the ruling, the board has said that Bethesda (or more accurately, their parent company Zenimax) was “likely to have contravened the Australian Consumer Law” with the release of Fallout 76.

In a report via Kotaku, ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court has said:

“When a consumer buys a product it comes with automatic consumer guarantees, and retailers must ensure their refunds and returns policies do not misrepresent what the Australian Consumer Law provides.”

It represents the latest embarrassment seen from Fallout 76. Albeit Bethesda’s failure to register a domain name is still up there with the best… worst?

Who Qualified for a Refund?

In this regard, things become a little unclear. The determination of the board, however, says that if you live in Australia, purchased the game from within there, and made attempts to get a refund between November 24, 2018 and June 1, 2019 then you qualify.

If you tick all these boxes, then you can check out the website here for how to get your refund.

Admittedly, this decision will likely not have any particularly huge impact on Bethesda or Zenimax. Australia isn’t exactly the hugest market in the world. It does, however, make me envious that their consumer rights board does have the power to hold game developers/publishers accountable.

Europe, Britain, and America take note! This is how things should be done!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!