AverMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K HDR Capture Card Review

Introduction

AverMedia GC527

If you love your gaming, it’s likely you want to share some of your gaming content with the wider world. There are so many ways of doing it these days, but which one is right for you? If you’re just sharing a clip of your game with your buddies or on social media, a capture card is likely a step too far. Built-in PC features like Nvidia GeForce Experience or other software captures are just fine. For console gamers, tools like the PS4 Share tool are fine for capturing content, but there are limitations on the quality. Again, that may be fine for you.

Time to Go Professional!

If you’re into streaming your games or creating high-quality content for your website, Twitch, YouTube and other services, then it’s time for an upgrade. The AverMedia GC573 is designed to sit in your PC, or more specifically a second PC for certain usage. You game on your “main” PC with all its fancy CPU and GPU horsepower. However, you have a second PC with the GC573 dealing with the capture, ensuring there’s zero slow down on the main system. You can use it on one PC, which is ideal for those hooking up a games console for capture. Either way, the capture quality will be much higher than those using built-in software captures, and without compromising on the performance of the system too.

Features

Equipped with two HDMI ports, one for input the other for passthrough, the Live Gamer is pretty capable. It supports full 4K 60 FPS capture with HDR, which is pretty amazing. However, you can also record up to a staggering 240 FPS in full HD, which is great for all you high frame rate lovers. It says it supports H.265, but with the capture software or any other compatible software, you can choose your own codecs as required.

Live Gamer 4K

4Kp60 HDR Video Record

Full HD 240 FPS High Frame Rate Video Record

Supports H.265 Video Compression

7.1/5.1 Surround Sound Pass-Through

RECentral: Record and Stream 4K Content

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What AverMedia Had to Say

“Live Gamer 4K (LG4K) is the embodiment of what next generation of game capture is all about. Mighty in every aspect, from capturing 4K HDR content to amazingly high frame capturing of up to 240 FPS, the LG4K is bringing the future of video capture to all gamers and content creators.”

Product Trailer

In the box, you’ll find a Power Director 15 product code, HDMI cable, setup guide, and the card its self. Pretty much everything you need to get rocking in a hurry.